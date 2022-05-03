MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Police have identified a suspect after a shooting at Benton Middle School in Manassas that took place on Sunday.

Image of Gordon, courtesy of the Prince William County Police Department.

23-year-old Isaiah Malik Gordon of Dumfries is wanted after one person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the middle school’s athletic fields. Police said that they have tried to locate him but failed. They are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Police first responded to the middle school at 10:23 a.m. They found a “large number of people fleeing the area” and found one victim, a 24-year-old man, who had been shot.

The victim is currently expected to survive.

Another victim, a 33-year-old man, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries before police arrived.

During a community event, the victim, another man and Gordon were arguing with each other before Gordon supposedly drew his firearm, shooting both of the other men.

Gordon is wanted for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of possession of firearm on school grounds, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of use of a firearm while on school grounds.