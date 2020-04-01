Suspect charged in fatal shooting at Rusty Blackhaw Square

Bryce T. Thomas, 18, was arrested on March 31, 2020 and charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana. (Courtesy: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office).

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An 18-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a deadly shooting which happened last month in Loudoun County, Virginia.

On March 8, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect — identified as Bryce T. Thomas of Sterling, Virginia — and another man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Rusty Blackhaw Square. The other man, identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah D. Gray of Temple Hills, Maryland, died at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the detectives’ investigation, Thomas and a woman arranged to meet that night. The woman came to their meetup with Gray, and the two men allegedly got into a fight that escalated with gunshots. Detectives said the woman fled the area when the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. and she was later identified. The sheriff’s office did not release her identity to the public.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office charged Thomas with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He is held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.