Suspect charged in day-long barricade situation in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged in the barricade situation that lasted nearly 24 hours in Alexandria.

John Thomas Bey, 52, of Alexandria, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm in a school zone, attempted felonious assault, and malicious shooting into an occupied police vehicle, police said.

The incident occurred on Nov. 23, where Bey barricaded himself in the 1000 block of woods place following a road rage incident. The stand-off with police lasted until Nov. 24. Then, according to police, Bey peacefully surrendered.

“This started off as a road rage incident and could have turned really bad, we are glad that this was a peaceful outcome and glad no one was hurt during this process,” said Chief Don Hayes. “But this really is a testament to the patience and professionalism of the members of the Alexandria Police Department and the agencies that supported us through this incident.”

The incident happened close to Alexandria City High School, but it did not impact school operations due to the Thanksgiving break.