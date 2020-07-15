Suspect arrested in multiple indecent exposure incidents, 3 involving minors

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man was arrested and charged in connection with seven cases of indecent exposure over the past nine months.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Jerson Montoya-Mendoza is accused of driving up to two women, exposing himself and “performing a sexual act” while watching pornography on his cell phone on Tuesday. During the investigation, police found reason to believe he is a suspect in six additional cases — from November 2019 to April, May and June this year. Police said three of the other incidents involved juveniles.

Montoya-Mendoza is charged with seven counts of obscene sexual display in public, one count of indecent liberties with a child, and one summons for display obscene image while inside a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about these incidents or believe they were a victim to please contact Detective Johnson at 703-777-1021.

