Suspect arrested in multiple indecent exposure incidents, 3 involving minors

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man was arrested and charged in connection with seven cases of indecent exposure over the past nine months.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Jerson Montoya-Mendoza is accused of driving up to two women, exposing himself and “performing a sexual act” while watching pornography on his cell phone on Tuesday. During the investigation, police found reason to believe he is a suspect in six additional cases — from November 2019 to April, May and June this year. Police said three of the other incidents involved juveniles.

Montoya-Mendoza is charged with seven counts of obscene sexual display in public, one count of indecent liberties with a child, and one summons for display obscene image while inside a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about these incidents or believe they were a victim to please contact Detective Johnson at 703-777-1021.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories