Suspect arrested for the murder of Tristan Sellers in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday for the murder of 32-year-old Tristan Vernon Sellers at the DMV Studios on Old Bridge Road.

According to Prince William County Police, Cinquan Louis Blakney, 43, of the 2600 block of Douglass Pl, SE, in Washington D.C. is accused of killing Sellers after an altercation on November 18 in the 1400 block Old Bridge Rd in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police said they obtained arrest warrants for Blakney and he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at an apartment in Greenbelt, Maryland. Blakney is charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

A photo of the suspect was not available.