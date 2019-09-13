Suspect arrested for shooting on Columbia Pike Rd.

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — The Arlington county police department has arrested and charged a suspect for a shooting that occurred Thursday morning on Columbia Pike Road.

29-year-old Aaron Steele has been charged with aggravated malicious shooting and aggravated malicious wounding among many other charges.

Officers were dispatched to Columbia Pike Road where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. A lookout was broadcast for the suspect, and a patrol officer located him on foot and took him into custody.