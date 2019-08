MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police have made an arrest in a sexual assault case involving a 7-year-old girl that occurred between April 30 and May 4, 2018.

Police were unable to locate the suspect until Sunday. Elias Lopez Perez, also known as Eric Perez, of Manassas, has been charged with aggravated sexual battery. He’s being held without bond.