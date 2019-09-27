Suspect arrested for E Street fatal shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police arrested a suspect Thursday for a fatal shooting in the 1300 block of E Street in Woodbridge that happened on Monday.

Calvin Wood II, 30, was charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to police. The victim was identified as Stonnie Chavis, 45, of Woodbridge.

Detectives determined the accused and Chavis had an altercation during a gathering at a residence on E St. During the altercation, Chavis was fatally shot, allegedly by Wood.

Wood is held without bond with a court date in December this year, police said.