Suspect arrested for armed robbery at McDonald’s

Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police made an arrest on October 9 for an armed robbery that took place at a Manassas McDonald’s.

Charles Terraine Williams Barnes Jr., 29, was arrested and charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The incident occurred on October 4 at a McDonald’s located on Balls Ford Road.

The suspect brandished a gun, reached through the drive through window and took the money from an open register cash register. The suspect was arrested by Prince William County Police Without Incident.

