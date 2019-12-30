Suspect arrested for Arlington County bank robbery

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a bank robbery that occurred in Arlington County, Virginia.

Arlington County police officers arrested Derrick Graham and charged him with robbery. On Monday morning, police responded to the 2200 block of Wilson Boulevard for a reported robbery.

According to the investigation, the suspect slipped a note to the bank teller, demanding money and implying that he had a weapon.