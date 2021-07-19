Suspect arrested, charged with second-degree murder in Herndon

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — The Herndon Police Department has arrested and charged Nathaniel Haldenstein with second-degree murder.
Police say they received a request for a welfare check for Haldenstein on Sunday, July 18 around 5 pm. Shortly after leaving the scene police returned to follow-up around 7:30 pm due to another call.
According to police, during a conversation with Haldenstein something was said that prompted them to check the bedrooms in the residence, where they discovered a deceased male victim. No details have been released on the cause of death.
Haldenstein is being held at the Fairfax County Detention Center without bond.
This story is developing and will be updated.