Suspect arrested, charged with second-degree murder in Herndon

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — The Herndon Police Department has arrested and charged Nathaniel Haldenstein with second-degree murder.

Police say they received a request for a welfare check for Haldenstein on Sunday, July 18 around 5 pm. Shortly after leaving the scene police returned to follow-up around 7:30 pm due to another call.

According to police, during a conversation with Haldenstein something was said that prompted them to check the bedrooms in the residence, where they discovered a deceased male victim. No details have been released on the cause of death.

Haldenstein is being held at the Fairfax County Detention Center without bond.