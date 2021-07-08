Suspect arrested, charged with Alexandria robbery

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department has arrested and charged Dagmawee Dawit with the robbery of the Eagle Bank that occurred Wednesday morning.

Officials say Dawit entered the Eagle Bank and gave the impression he had a weapon and demanded money. After receiving an unspecified amount of cash, he then fled the scene on foot and was arrested less than a block from the bank.

No reported injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Riley at 703.746.6225 or the police non-emergency line at 703.746.4444.