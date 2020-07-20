Suspect arrested after two people stabbed at church

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Police have identified and arrested the man who allegedly stabbed two people at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly.

32-year-old Chase Harrison of South Riding has been charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony assault on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor assault.

He was arrested at 3 p.m. on Saturday after walking into a bible study class and stabbing a pastor and a man who tried to intervene.

Senior pastor Brett Fuller is encouraging the community to pray for everyone involved.

“We need to be concerned about the people who were hurt, pray for their family members…and secondly, the people who were traumatized by the event,” said Fuller.

Pastor Fuller said in his sermon on Sunday that he hopes the community can learn to heal others in the midst of darkness.



