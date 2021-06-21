Survey finds 38% of D.C. residents plan to look for a new job

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to a new study, many workers in the D.C. area will be on the move in the coming months looking for a new job.

The study, completed by Robert Half Research Firm, surveyed 2,800 workers in 28 major cities across the nation. The research found 38% of workers in D.C. plan to switch jobs to obtain a salary boost, greater opportunities for career advancement, flexibility to work from home and more.

According to the firm, nearly one in three professionals said the pandemic caused them to realize they want to work for an organization that better aligns with their personal values, challenging employers to rethink in some areas to retain talented workers.

“Employers need to be concerned about retention, you know, if a star employee isn’t happy, there’s a good chance that they’ll go somewhere else. Workplace culture is a make or break factor these days, employers need to keep a pulse on the most important driver of employees well-being and engagement,” said Beth Sears, vice president for Robert Half in D.C.

With nearly 40% of D.C. residents wanting to work remotely full-time, employers are left to decide how they can change their existing organizational structure to retain and attract the best employees.

To read more about the survey, click here.