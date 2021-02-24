Survey finds 1/3 of Loudoun women impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun Commission on Women and Girls (LCWAG) surveyed 400 Loudoun County women, to study how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them in various ways.

The survey found one-third of women had unmet needs, mostly relating to childcare support, access to health care and connections to jobs. LCWAG hopes these findings will encourage the county’s new Chief Equity Officer to coordinate new policies and programs, in addition to the connections the organization is making on its own.

“We are planning to do an employment summit where we are working with women to help them update their resumes to get better-paying jobs. In terms of healthcare and wellness, we think that there’s much work to do in those areas and so we’re going to be looking to collaborate with other nonprofits in the area to see what we can do to get that information out to the various communities,” said Angela Mitchell, Chair of LCWAG.

LCWAG was established in 2017 by Loudoun County board chair, Phyllis Randall to help connect women to resources and services.

