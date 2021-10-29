Surveillance video released, $10,000 reward offered in shooting that left 73-year-old dead

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police have released new surveillance video in a fatal shooting that took place on Oct. 20 that left one 73-year-old man dead. The video shows the three suspects laughing in a bus just hours before the shooting.

Nelson Alexander Sr., the victim in the ATM shooting, died several days after he was shot by the suspects as they attempted to pull off a robbery.

Police are asking the public to reach out if they know anything about this shooting. The reward for information is up to $10,000.

You can see the full surveillance video below: