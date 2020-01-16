Surveillance: Man robs BB&T in Woodbridge, police need help identifying

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police need help identifying a suspect who robbed BB&T bank in Woodbridge, Virginia in October 2019.

Police said the suspect approached a teller at the BB&T at 16541 River Ridge Blvd with a note around 3 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2019. The note demanded money and implied the suspect was armed, however no weapon was seen and no injuries were reported during the robbery. The suspect fled on foot with money but has not been located since.

Video surveillance of the robbery was released Thursday. The suspect is described as a man of an unknown race with a dark complexion. He appears to be between 33-37 years of age, 5’7” and 170lbs. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black glasses, and gloves, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at (703) 792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.