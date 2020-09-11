Support honey harvesters this “Honey Harvest Month” in Virginia

Honey bees contribute more than $16 billion to the value of U.S. crop production each year.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Honey bees aren’t just good for honey; they are considered an integral part of the agriculture economy as they contribute more than $16 billion to the value of U.S. crop production each year, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The harvest begins in the summer and farmers get busy this time of the year prepping for winter.

September is the final harvest month for honey in Virginia, and one local honey farmer reminds us of the importance of the sweet substance.

“When you think about it every time you sit down at the dinner table, and you look at your plate, one third would not be there had it not been for bees. Honeybees contribute to 33% of everything that is eaten in our world,” said Tim Perkins, farmer for Virginia Honey Bees, which has hives located all over Northern Virginia.

It’s also beneficial for allergies. “Local raw honey is important, 90% of the pollen is still in the honey, that’s what people need that are allergic. They need the local pollen. It’s like a flu shot for allergies,” Perkins stated.

The Department of Agriculture encourages residents to celebrate the honey harvest by purchasing from local farmers this month.