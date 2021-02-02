Superintendent Dr. Brabrand updates a return to school timeline for FCPS students

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County School Board held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss their timeline to returning students to the classroom.

Although a set date has not been finalized, school Superintendent Scott Brabrand and Michelle Boyd, the Assistant Superintendent of Special Services Department, discussed their updated in-person learning model and the district’s level of community transmission. The goal is to have all students back for at least two days out of the week, by March 16th.

Scott Brabrand School Superintendent said, “We’ll continue to update this plan to make sure it continues to align with the recommendations of our health officials. This is a robust plan to make sure we implement mitigation measures in our schools including education, monitoring feedback to makes sure our schools remain a safe place for learning. This is a time line that is supported by our principals who are the ones who will have to implement this day to day.”

Officials said their return to school plan will align with health officials and mitigation measures.