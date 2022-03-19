CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Super Pet Expo is open all weekend at the Dulles Expo Center.

The event returns to the Northern Virginia area after two years due to COVID-19.

“People are healthy, and they feel comfortable coming out. So this is our first event in two years, and we’re having excellent attendance today. We encourage anybody that’s interested in animals and the love of animals to come out, shop for products, and have fun with family,” said Eric Udler, Show Producer, Super Pet Expo.

The expo features over 200 vendors and opportunities to play with animals through various exhibits.

“The expo is a fun-filled family event, with everything for every pet owner. So if you’re a dog lover, come here you’ll find all types of cool dog products, we have a cat show we’ve got exotic bird show all types of fun entertainment for your family,” said Eric Udler, Show Producer, Super Pet Expo.

Visitors not only have the opportunity to purchase pet products but can interact with a variety of different animals, including dogs, birds, goats, reptiles, and more.

The Super Pet Expo is open through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are interested in attending the event, you can purchase a ticket at superpetexpo.com.