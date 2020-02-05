Sunoco robbery suspect arrested after returning to store

On January 27, a man walked into a Woodbridge Sunoco and approached the register, implied that he was armed, and demanded money.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police have arrested a suspect in connection to an armed robbery in January.

On January 27, a man walked into a Woodbridge Sunoco and approached the register, implied that he was armed, and demanded money. He fled on foot and police were unable to locate him.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to the same Sunoco after an employee saw a man outside the business who matched the suspect description. Police arrested 26-year-old Alexander McGinnis and charged him with robbery and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.