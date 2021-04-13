Summer school in Fairfax County will be in-person, 5 days a week

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools will offer many programs this summer including specialized programs that will address younger learners who were impacted by virtual learning.

FCPS has not released specifics yet when it comes to a start date or details of enrollment, but instruction will be offered to every student who wishes to participate, even those who opted for virtual learning this spring. Officials said they will also have enrichment camps.

Lucy Caldwell, PIO, FCPS said, “We’re looking forward to being able to have those again and really looking for opportunities for students to connect whether it’s in school academically or socially. That is a great need after the past year we’ve all had.”

Fairfax’s superintended Dr. Brabrand said this will also allow for credit recovery for students.