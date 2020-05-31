Summer concerts and fourth of July events are now cancelled in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– The Fairfax County Park Authority announced summer concerts and Independence Day celebrations will be cancelled in July.

Summer Entertainment Series where performances are held in the park are now cancelled according to park officials due to public safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with fourth of July events. For more than a quarter century the park authority has worked with the county board of supervisors along with others to bring free music, dance, and children performances.

Judith Pedersen, Pio, Fairfax County Park Authority said,

“Were looking at the phases that the government is in right now, in terms of phase one for Virginia and that really limits the group size to 10 or less. It’s not practical to think that we could even with the best of intentions for social distancing hold our summer performance series or for that matter fourth of July.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Health related guidelines continue to recommend against large gatherings.