Substantial Risk Order to go into law July 1 in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Substantial Risk Order, also known as a Red Flag law, will go into effect on Wednesday in Virginia. The Commonwealth has joined 19 other states and the District of Columbia in passing such legislation.

Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, will add Virginia to its One Thing You Can Do campaign. Its volunteers teach the public how the laws work and how to obtain an order to protect their loved ones who are in a mental health crisis. 90 percent of suicides with a firearm end in death. Only 4 percent end in death without the use of a gun. 70 percent of those who survive a suicide attempt never try again.

The order is a civil proceeding, not criminal, and is not permanent. The order may be filed through the commonwealth’s attorney or law enforcement and goes before a judge. The orders may last up to six months but can be dissolved before then.

“Law enforcement and the commonwealth’s attorney do an investigation. There are multiple layers of protections and due process for gun owners,” said Moms Demand Action volunteer Carlos A. Gutiérrez.

“We have members in our group who are responsible gun owners,” said Gutiérrez. “We just want to keep people safe.

Moms Demand Action’s materials will be updated to include Virginia on Wednesday.

