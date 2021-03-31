SU plans in-person graduation in accordance with Governor guidance

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — With new guidance from Virginia’s Governor Northam expanding graduation capacity, students at Shenandoah University can expect in-person ceremonies in May.

The school says they will try to keep the ceremonies in-person even if guidance changes. Everyone who attends must follow CDC and Virginia safety guidelines. Each graduate will be allowed four guests. The total number of people at each of the University’s four ceremonies will be around 1,400.

This year’s commencement ceremonies at Shenandoah University will be open to all students who graduated from August of 2019 through May 2021.

