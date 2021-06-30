Study: Fairfax County Police Department use of force disparities

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A study was presented to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to examine the Police Department’s use of force on civilians during arrests. It found the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) used force on Black and white people at similarly disproportionate rates after examining 1,360 incidents from January 2016 to December 2018.

FCPD used force against 576 Black people, 519 white people, 28 Hispanic people and 45 Asian people.

According to Fairfax Supervisor Rodney Lusk, the previous Fairfax County Board initiated a study to better understand the influence of civilian race, ethnicity and other factors that may impact the use of force by the police department. The study was completed by the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Police Chief Kevin Davis said the police department is bringing new training, known as ICAT, short for Integrating Communication, Assessment and Tactics, to the County to help officers better handle situations of crisis instead of pointing guns.

“We are so grateful for this roadmap that we will use to get better in Fairfax County…A third of the 1,300 uses of force that were examined involved the pointing of a firearm by a police officer at another person, so that’s loud and clear to us. Why is that happening and what can we do to reduce that number?” said Davis.

Researcher Dr. Michael Smith provided recommendations to the Board, including limiting the use of handguns during an arrest. “There’s something going on with the pointing of weapons that we need to drill down further into,” he said.

One part of the study observed the following six benchmarks:

All criminal suspects Violent crime suspects Violent crime suspects plus those involved in weapons offenses All arrestees Violent crime arrestees Violent crime arrestees plus those involved in weapons offenses

According to the report, “force was used against White civilians at rates that exceeded their representation in all six suspect or arrestee benchmarks, and in some cases, by a substantial margin. Similarly, the rate of force used against Black civilians exceeded their benchmarks in four out of the six benchmarks, including all arrestee benchmarks.”

The research also found particular police district stations (Mt. Vernon, Franconia, McLean and West Springfield) were using force disproportionally against Black people, leading Dr. Smith to recommend the County shift officers to different district stations.

“I agree that there are a number of recommendations that we can begin to implement immediately, and will say, you know, looking specifically at the use of force policy, addressing our data collection, and really instituting the ICAT and the CIT training for all our officers is going to be necessary and vital,” Lusk said.

FCPD has begun teaching a number of its officers Crisis Intervention Training and is now focused on the new ICAT training Chief Davis expects will be coming to the County soon.

A public hearing is expected to be held soon, allowing the community to ask questions about the research findings.

To see the full report, click here.