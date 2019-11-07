Students witness the life of a medical combat soldier through simulation

We're absolutely excited to have a partnership with our army military branch today

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– Army recruiters gave Mount Vernon students a first-hand glimpse of what soldiers do in the field on a medical simulation truck.

The simulation shows students different medical practices, training, and technologies used by the U.S Army.

Jarren Jeffery the director of student services at Mount Vernon said: “We’re absolutely excited to have a partnership with our army military branch today to come and bring out the simulation experience. It’s helping our students realize that their career choices can be beyond any organization.”

Anthony Young, a student/cadet at Mount Vernon, said it was interesting seeing the medical side of the army and the military.

According to army recruiter Brannon Littleton, the tools on the simulator truck help army medics become more proficient as they learn how to care for the wounded.

Mount Vernon high school held this event to prepare students for their future careers, especially for those interested in health and medical science.

Over 30 cadets who came out are looking to pursue a career in the military.