FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Multiple student walkouts took place at high schools throughout Fairfax County in response to the school district’s selection process for the next Superintendent and candidate Dr. Michelle Reid.

The Pride Liberation Project, a student-led coalition in Northern Virginia, organized the walkouts at six schools in Fairfax County.

We decided to do these walkouts because we believe that the student’s voice is one of the most important things to consider, especially in a search like this, because it is going to impact us for the next four years,” said Natasha Sanghvi, Organizer, Pride Liberation Project.

Dr. Michelle Reid is the final candidate for Superintendent, and students say the choice does not reflect the needs of students.

“I think the biggest thing in all of this is the fact that during the whole search process, students were not involved to the extent that we would have liked to have been involved,” said Sanghvi.

The school board appointed Dr. Michelle Reid on Thursday. Her term begins on July 1 and lasts through June 30, 2026.