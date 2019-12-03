Students, officers at Handley High School remember Winchester Police Officer who died in the line of duty

Officials say this is the first time that the Winchester Police Department allowed fellow officers to grow facial hair for the month of November, in honor of the late Officer Hunter Edwards.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — November 24th marked one year since Winchester Police Officer Hunter Edwards died in the line of duty.

Officials say Edwards was responding to a call. The road was icy and he slid and hit a tree.

“I still remember getting the phone call that happened and was just in shock,” said Officer Nathaniel Post, as he remembers back to his late colleage and friend.

Isabel Mammano, a senior at Handley High School, says she waited on Edwards a few times when she worked at Anthony’s Pizza. She says she was working there on the night of the accident and the day after so she saw how the community was hit.

“I took his order a few times. I know his friends. He was a very kind officer and was always nice when he was in there,” Mammano said.

To remember the beloved officer, 10 nursing students at Handley High School shaved School Resource Officer Post’s beard.

Post says he was knew Edwards for a few years: “I’m glad that the police department has decided to honor him with No-Shave November because I think he would’ve enjoyed that and participated.”

The school and community came together to give a meaningful contribution to Edwards who many say lit up the room when he walked in, always cracked jokes and was a sweet soul.

Post says this is the first time that the Winchester Police Department allowed fellow officers to grow facial hair, in honor of Edwards.