Students from Basis Independent Mclean learn about hunger disparity

McLEAN, Va. (WDVM)– Students from Basis Independent McLean didn’t really know what was in store for them Thursday. As they walked in, they received a lanyard labelled with a country which they learned more about.

Dale Baker, Geography and International relations teacher said “A lot of kids who are very fortunate to go to a really nice school like this one in a very prosperous area in the country don’t fully appreciate what it’s like to see people who live in a shack that’s literally been thrown together from trash, slapped together over there head doesn’t have running water doesn’t have sewer facilities get by on a few dollars a day.”

This is the first time a program like this has been done at the school. The principal was inspired by a organization called Oxfam.

Paul Guys, Head of school at Basis said “We’re looking at a scientific analysis and economic analysis of the inequities and in equalities concerning food and the distribution of resources.”

Depending on what country students chose during the event, they either got a full meal, some crackers and water, or food coloring water representing unclean water, creating a dialogue about uneven distributions of food around the world.

Peter Tozzi, student said “My country is the Philippines and I have to sit on the floor with little to no food and its really interesting to see the wealthier countries being able to eat. We have a couple kids who are sitting at the table and there eating food like lasagna and having soda and crackers.”

Tozzi said after seeing what others face in other countries this has made him feel more grateful for all the blessings that he has, but also to think about others more who aren’t as privileged.

