Students develop website to keep online classes organized

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — One year ago, most learning resources students used at school were tangible. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred students to learn how to navigate a normal school day online, still a challenge for many.

That’s why three students from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) developed a website called “The Locker” to help keep students organized with virtual classes.

“There was just a large influx in the things we had to manage, like class links, online textbooks, online submission portals, logins for each as well as different sites for calendars teachers are using. So, all of that posed a really big problem for us,” said Shrey Gupta.

Gupta is a junior at TJHSST and one of the founders of The Locker. He thought students needed something to keep everything in one place.

On the website, students can add the classes they are currently enrolled in, the assignments for each class, links to class pages, login information and more.

Gupta said several students are finding the site helpful.

“This was kind of a community effort, and it allowed a lot of people at TJ to reach out to me and my other peers, and it was really nice seeing the support from them,” explained Gupta.

Currently, The Locker serves 655 students across Fairfax County, and Gupta hopes it will continue to grow.

