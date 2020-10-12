Students and faculty at Marymount University garden to help local food pantries

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Students and faculty celebrate Marymount University charter day, by showing core values of service to others.

One of the organizations students and faculty partnered with is “Garden With Purpose.” Dr.Susan Agolini, an assistant biology professor said the garden will provide fresh produce for local food assistance programs in Arlington and to raise awareness of food insecurity. Officials said so far over 7,800 pounds of food has been donated.

“This is our third year with the garden, and we were donating all of the produce to the local community. We also want to make the produce available to the students on campus, along with faculty and staff because food insecurity is a big issue, certainly on college campuses as well. We want to make sure that the fresh produce is available for everyone,” said Agolini.

According to officials Marymount University gave “Garden With A Purpose” a grant so they can continue to give back to those in need.