Student taken into custody following Alexandria City High School lockdown

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City High School (ACHS) was put on lockdown for just under an hour on Wednesday morning after a call saying that a student with a weapon was outside of the school.

The school said that the student was outside. The Alexandria Police Department was on scene and took the student into custody as well as confiscated the weapon.

After the school was in lockdown for around 45 minutes, they switched to “secure the building” mode. Students were able to return to a normal school day, but nobody was allowed on the campus. Around 1:30 p.m., they returned everything to normal.