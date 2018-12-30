Strongest athlete challenge open to middle school students through adults

More from Northern Virginia

Many athletes from middle school to adult competed in the Frisby’s Agility, Speed and Strength Training’s strongest athlete challenge.

“A lot of our kids, when they play travel ball and they get to high school and it’s time to make that decision to get recruited by college, a lot of the measurables were some of the issues. They weren’t fast enough, they weren’t strong enough, they weren’t big enough. It kind of hindered their ability to play at the next level,” said FASST owner James Frisby.

This twice a year event started this past summer and allows the athletes to engage in friendly competition.

George IV and his son George V were the only father and son duo in the challenge. They both took home first place in their age group.

“We’re here to develop my son’s athletic career. He’s very interested in football and he’ll be starting high school next year. We’ve been please to partner with James, Angela and Brandon to help develop his athletic ability,” said adult athlete George Cornwell.

Sidney has been training at FASST for only one month and she is already seeing improvement.

“I think I’m doing pretty good, I improved my broad jump by five inches. I started because I want to get better at softball and get stronger and faster so that I could go to college and play one day,” said high school athlete Sidney Duckworth.

FASST also has a high school soccer prep and a football academy starting in January.

For more details click here for soccer and here for football.

