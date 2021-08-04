String of burglaries in Woodbridge and Dumfries, suspects caught on camera

Two suspects reportedly involved in under 10 commercial and attempted burglaries.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects reportedly involved in a string of burglaries in the Woodbridge and Dumfries area.

According to police, the two suspects were involved in under 10 commercial and attempted burglaries.

The most recent was at the Lake Montclair Center in Dumfries on the morning of August 2. Officials say the two suspects broke in or tried to break into five businesses at the shopping center.

“On the morning of August 2nd, we had a string of burglaries that were reported at commercial businesses located in the Woodbridge and Dumfries area. We determined that it was two suspects that matched the descriptions,” stated First Sergeant Jonathan Perok with the Prince William County Police Department.

The suspects are believed to have committed additional burglaries or attempted burglaries in two businesses in Cheshire Station Plaza and the Cricket Wireless located in Center Plaza on Dale Boulevard on August 2.

