Strasburg works to revitalize downtown

STRASBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Downtown Strasburg is getting a makeover.

The town is starting the second phase of its streetscape project after the town council awarded the project to two local contracting companies. The town will be adding new LED street light fixtures and crosswalks near the intersection of King and Massanutten.

The project also includes the gateway trail which is a 5-foot-wide sidewalk and a 10-foot-wide trail connecting downtown to the food lion shopping center.

“We’ve been taking steps to revitalize the downtown, we’ve been investing money in the businesses through the CDBG program. We’ve got a lot of storefronts looking nice so we just want to make the rest of the street look nice and promote businesses,” said Strasburg public works director Jay McKinley.

The town is working with VDOT to fund this project.