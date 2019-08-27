Strasburg town council holds meeting to discuss mayor’s recent DUI’s

STRASBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Strasburg Mayor Rich Orndorff was charged with his second DUI in five years after crashing his vehicle into the Strasburg library during the town’s annual Mayfest.

“I think most of us were just waiting and praying that he would be okay because until that happens we didn’t really know what could be done,” said Kim Bishop, Strasburg town council member.

Orndorff spent two months in the hospital before returning to the council.

“Now he’s okay, he’s back. The citizens want something said so we decided should we say anything, what are we gonna say and that was what the first meeting was about,” said Bishop.

The council aims to come up with a plan of action during a closed meeting.

“I encourage that. I encourage the fact that council and I said at the work session, I think it’s council’s responsibility to the public to let their feelings be known,” said Strasburg Mayor Rich Orndorff.

Both the mayor and the council hope this will help the town move forward.

“I need to regain that confidence and that trust and prove to not just the citizens but to the council and the staff that I’m worthy of that confidence and that trust,” said Orndorff.

The town council does not have the right to force the mayor to step down but they do plan to censure or make a statement.

“I think all of us really like rich, we all think he’s done a good job as mayor and it’s a matter of being a good example for the town,” said Bishop.

The mayor is due in court on September 10.