Strasburg mayor charged with DUI after crashing into library

Police say this is Orndorff's second offense within five years for driving an all-terrain vehicle on a public roadway.

STRASBURG, Va. (WDVM) — In May, Strasburg Mayor Richard Orndorff was flown to the hospital after he crashed his John Deere Gator into the Strasburg Community Library. The Virginia State Police are reporting he has been charged with driving under the influence.

The accident happened during Strasburg Mayfest when Orndorff lost control of the Gator, crossed the center and ran off the side of the road. Orndorff was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say this is Orndorff’s second offense within five years for driving an all-terrain vehicle on a public roadway.