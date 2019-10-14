Stranger sleeping in stairwell charged with malicious wounding

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police Officers responded to a report of an assault in Woodbridge Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect, Julian King, 29, was found by the victim sleeping in his residential stairwell on the 14100 block of Noblewood Plaza. According to police, after the victim approached King and asked to see his face to take a picture of him, he allegedly became aggressive, punching him multiple times.

King then left the scene and was found in a homeless camp, police said. He has been charged with malicious wounding and has not been granted bond.