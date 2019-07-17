Stevens to be 13th Supreme Court justice buried at Arlington

The headstone for retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is seen, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Arlington National Cemetery has known for years that it would be the final resting place of retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died Tuesday at age 99. His second wife Maryan died in 2015 and was buried at the cemetery, and the gravestone they will share has stood at Arlington, inscribed with both their names, since then. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arlington National Cemetery has long been planned as the final resting place of retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens. His second wife Maryan died in 2015 and was buried at the cemetery. The gravestone they will share has stood at Arlington, inscribed with both their names, since then.

Stevens died Tuesday at age 99, a day after suffering a stroke. Funeral plans have not yet been announced, but Stevens is expected to be the 13th Supreme Court justice to be buried at the cemetery.

Arlington may be best known as the resting place of more than 400,000 service members, veterans, and their families, but it also has been a frequent choice of justices in recent years.