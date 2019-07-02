Sterling woman killed in plane crash in Alaska

Virginia

The small plane reportedly crashed into a mountain on the north side of Tern Lake.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOOSE PASS, Ak. (WDVM) — Two Sterling women were on-board a plane that crashed in Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula on June 28. The Alaska Department of Public Safety reports one of them has died.

The small plane reportedly crashed into a mountain on the north side of Tern Lake.

28-year-old Joy Cooper was vacationing with her roommate, Suzanne Glass. Cooper sustained multiple broken bones and a partially collapsed lung but is reportedly in stable condition. 29-year-old Glass died at the crash site.

The other victims have been tentatively identified as pilot Michael Scott Christy, 73 and his wife, Jean Tam, 69, both of Anchorage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.