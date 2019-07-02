Sterling woman killed in plane crash in Alaska

MOOSE PASS, Ak. (WDVM) — Two Sterling women were on-board a plane that crashed in Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula on June 28. The Alaska Department of Public Safety reports one of them has died.
The small plane reportedly crashed into a mountain on the north side of Tern Lake.
28-year-old Joy Cooper was vacationing with her roommate, Suzanne Glass. Cooper sustained multiple broken bones and a partially collapsed lung but is reportedly in stable condition. 29-year-old Glass died at the crash site.
The other victims have been tentatively identified as pilot Michael Scott Christy, 73 and his wife, Jean Tam, 69, both of Anchorage.
