Sterling woman charged with DUI and child endangerment

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Jennifer Miller has now been charged with driving while intoxicated, drinking will operating a vehicle and child endangerment. This comes after officers were called on the night of August 1st to the intersection of Harry Byrd Highway and City Center Boulevard for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Officials said upon finding Miller to be under the influence and with a child, they also discovered an open alcohol container in the vehicle. Miller was later released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $4,600 bond according to the Sheriff’s office.
