Sterling non-profit “Women Giving Back” helps 700 families a month

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — “Behind every successful woman is a tribe of other successful women, who have her back.” That’s the motto Women Giving Back, a Sterling non-profit, follows when it comes to helping the community.

This isn’t your average store. Although you have a huge collection to shop from — whether it’s clothes, hats or jewelry — the contents are all to give back to women and children in need.

“Seeing the women excited and so appreciative for what they’ve gotten just fills my cup of joy every day. I always say look good, feel good,” Erica Parraga, program operations manager with Women Giving Back, said.

Founded in 2007, Women Giving Back has been leaving its mark in the community ever since. The foundation is filled with donated clothing, shoes, and accessories to provide for women and children who need a helping hand.

“We serve about 700 women and children a month here. I would say that’s probably about close to 200 and something women and then their children,” said Parraga.

Parraga said there has always been a need, but lately, she’s seen an increase during this transition back to normalcy. Everyone that walks into the store is referred by a case manager or other non-profits like crossroads jobs, to help those finding a job ensure they look good for the interview.

“As we prepare them with making their resume, prepare them for interviews, we have to make sure they have the proper attire when there showing up to the interview, we work with women giving back so we send them over therem” Catherine Harris, job counselor with Crossroads Jobs, said.

Carol Smith, the Executive Director of Crossroads Jobs, told WDVM that they offer orientations every other Tuesday, offered in English and Spanish held at Women Giving Back. Officials say they work together as a tag team.

With support from the community, Women Giving Back receives donations of items almost every day to add to their collection. To continue to give back, they will be starting their back-to-school supply in August along with continuing their “Snack Pack” program and “Diaper Pantry.”

If you are in need or know someone in need who would like assistance from WGB, you can get in touch with them through Loudoun Cares, Department of Family Services or Fairfax CSP.