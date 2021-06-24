Sterling non-profit gains $10,000 through mission of helping veterans

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Nonprofit Veterans Moving Forward was recognized and granted $10,000 through RingCentral because of its mission of helping veterans and the communities they serve.

Veterans Moving Forward provides service dogs and canine therapy services to veterans with physical and or mental health challenges. VMF’s services are available to any veteran of any generation, who served honorably, has physical and/or mental challenges resulting from military operations, accident and/or disease experienced during or subsequent to military service.

De’Angelo Wynn, a former veteran, gained a new four-legged friend named Harry, provided through VMF to help with his PTSD, but still holds a place in his heart for his first service dog Jug. With Jug now being 10 years-old, he could no longer service Wynn.

Veteran De’Angelo Wynn said, “When I first transitioned and got out of the Navy, I was on 11 different medications. I suffered from bipolar disorder to PTSD, so coupling both of those it was really hard to deal with the mania, but also some of the depressive moods that accompanied some of those things as well. I was taking pills and I just felt a slave to the medication. VMF truly helped me to be me.”

According to Wynn, not only did VMF save his life, but his service dogs brought him to the light in very dark times. The President/CEO of VMH, Gordon Summer, said this recognition for the grant is not taken lightly and will continue to serve those in need.

The grant money received will go towards training services for their dogs