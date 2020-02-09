Sterling man sentenced to 15 years in prison for distribution of heroin

The United States Department of Justice said 42, Nedrick Johnson led a heroin conspiracy that distributed narcotics

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– A Sterling man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Nedrick Johnson, 42, led a heroin conspiracy that distributed narcotics in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties.

Officials said that Johnson personally repackaged the narcotics for street sales. The Loudoun County Sheriff office said that Johnson distributing heroin led to at least 2 fatal overdoses and one non-fatal overdose.

This investigation was led by members from the Loudoun County Sheriff Office tactical enforcement unit with the Drug Enforcement Administration of Washington D.C.