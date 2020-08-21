Sterling man charged with sexual assault of juvenile

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old for sexual assaulting a juvenile victim at a Sterling home.
According to officials, Yosuar L. Maradiaga Pena is being charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery of a juvenile. Officials say Pena is an acquaintance of the victim’s family, the age and identity of the victim has not been released to protect the child’s identity.
Officials say Pena is being held at the Loudon County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
