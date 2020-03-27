Sterling man charged with sexual assault and practicing unlicensed dentistry

Juan Jacobe was arrested Thursday night after a woman told her family that Jacobe assualted her while she was at his home

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Sterling man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a female and for practicing dentistry without a license.

Juan Jacobe, 46, was arrested Thursday night after a woman told her family that Jacobe assaulted her while she was at his home. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was mildly sedated at the time to have dental work performed.

Police confirmed that Jacobe has been conducting unlicensed dentistry from his home since 2019. Jacobe has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and practicing certain professions without licensure.

According to officials he is currently held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.