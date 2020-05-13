Sterling man charged for animal cruelty

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Sterling man is facing animal cruelty charges after beating a puppy earlier this month.

On May 4, Loudoun County Animal Services received a call from an individual who reported seeing a husky-type puppy being beaten with a chain leash. After viewing video footage, authorities issued an arrest warrant for the dog owner’s relative, 49-year-old Vinh Dang.

Dand was taken into custody and later released on a $2,500 bond. Dang is scheduled to return to court to face a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty later this year.

