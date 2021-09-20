Sterling man charged after hitting wife with hammer, police say

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After an assault at Stone Springs Apartments on Sunday, a Sterling man has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and violation of a protective order.

Police first responded to the 42200 block of Glascock Field Terrace around 3:30 p.m. A report said that 49-year-old Peter Lollobrigido had hit his wife with a hammer. His wife was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she is still being treated and is currently in critical condition.

Lollobrigido is held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.