Sterling man arrested for indecent exposure Video

Ashburn, Va. - In Loudoun County, a Sterling man was arrested on multiple charges including indecent exposure.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a store on the 2000 block of Ashburn Commons Plaza shortly after 1 p.m. Two women reported that a man exposed himself and performed a sexual act in front of them. Deputies made contact with the man and identified him as 24-year old Xavier Carthan.

He was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a secured bond.