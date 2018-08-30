Sterling man arrested for indecent exposure
Ashburn, Va. - In Loudoun County, a Sterling man was arrested on multiple charges including indecent exposure.
On Tuesday, deputies responded to a store on the 2000 block of Ashburn Commons Plaza shortly after 1 p.m. Two women reported that a man exposed himself and performed a sexual act in front of them. Deputies made contact with the man and identified him as 24-year old Xavier Carthan.
He was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a secured bond.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
